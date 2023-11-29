Man using wheelchair dies from injuries after being attacked by 62-year-old suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after police say he was attacked by a 62-year-old man which left him with injuries that ultimately led to his death.

The Austin Police Department in Austin, Texas, received a call to make an urgent welfare check on Saturday, Nov. 18 at approximately 9:17 p.m. to the 3500 block of Rogge Lane after a man was reported to have sustained serious injuries, police said.

“The call involved a man who was on the ground, not breathing, and CPR was in progress,” read a statement from the Austin Police Department. “Officers arrived at the scene and located Baron Godwin, unresponsive.”

The 68-year-old Godwin, who was using a wheelchair at the time of the attack, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators believe that Godwin was on his wheelchair when he was attacked by Ronnie Green, which caused Godwin’s death,” authorities said. “Green was arrested and charged with Injury to the Elderly, a 3rd Degree Felony and given a $50,000 bond.”

The relationship between Green, the 62-year-old suspect in Godwin’s death, and Godwin is currently unknown, and police have not released a possible motive in the attack.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 62nd homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Austin Police Department's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

The investigation into Godwin’s death is currently ongoing.

