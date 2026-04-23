Man who allegedly beat 84-year-old with dementia, set him on fire is charged with murder

(LOS ANGELES) -- A man is charged with murder for allegedly beating an 84-year-old man with dementia and setting him on fire, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

The victim, Bang Cho, had wandered away from a senior care home when he was attacked just before midnight on Sunday in downtown LA, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

The incident unfolded when Cho walked behind the suspect, Lavonta Wilder, and grabbed a bag Wilder was carrying, prosecutors said.

Wilder, a 40-year-old experiencing homelessness, allegedly "viciously" punched and kicked Cho, then lifted the elderly man over his shoulder and slammed him to the ground, and then set him on fire, prosecutors said.

Cho was taken to a hospital where he died the next day, prosecutors said.

Wilder is charged with murder and faces a special allegation of having a prior serious felony, prosecutors said. He's due in court for an arraignment next month.

"The level of violence alleged here is brutal, callous and extreme," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

Cho "was disoriented and living with dementia, conditions that made him particularly vulnerable," Hochman said. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family as they endure this unimaginable tragedy."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.