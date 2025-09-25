Manhunt underway for Oregon murder suspect who was mistakenly released on bail: Sheriff

(MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore.) -- A manhunt is now underway in Oregon for a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from prison on Monday, with officials calling the error "unacceptable," according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

"This should not have happened," Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ty Anthony Sage, a 26-year-old who was facing second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges, was accidentally released on bail on Monday, the sheriff said.

Sage, who was arrested back on May 20 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey, received an initial release order that was signed on Sept. 17 which "indicated his bail had been set to $5,000," the sheriff said.

But according to court documents obtained by ABC News, Sage had actually been denied bail in this case.

Officials are now conducting a "review of the incident" to have a "full understanding of what occurred," the sheriff said.

"This individual should not have been released," the sheriff said. "We hold the ultimate responsibility for a person's release. In this case, we fell short. But we are committed to do everything we can to restore community trust and confidence in our organization."

She said the employees involved in Sage's release "acted in good faith based on the information that they had at the time."

Morrisey O'Donnell said no employees have been placed on leave at this point and did not provide any information on where law enforcement resources are looking for Sage.

She also urged Sage to turn himself in.

Law enforcement partners "across the state" are now trying to figure out "where Sage went upon his release and where he is located now," the sheriff said.

The victim's mother, Jodie Ramsey, told ABC Portland affiliate KATU that she is "on complete edge all the time now" since Sage's accidental release. Ivey's death is allegedly related to a "gun and drug deal" between the victim and Sage, according to court documents.

"I went to his arraignment. I was there for his bail hearing, where he was denied bail, and here I sit wondering what's gonna happen next," Ramsey told KATU about the suspect.

Ivey was allegedly killed on Dec. 4, 2021, according to court documents. It is unclear whether Sage has offered a plea in the case.

Officials said they believe Sage's release is an isolated incident and said the community is not at risk "at this point."

Sage is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to booking information.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.