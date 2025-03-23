March Madness: Kentucky beats Illinois to return to Sweet 16 for first time since 2019

The drought is over.

Under first-year coach Mark Pope, No. 3 seed Kentucky has advanced to the Sweet 16 thanks to an 84-75 win over No. 6 Illinois on Sunday.

The win ends a four-season drought of reaching the NCAA tournament's second weekend under former head coach John Calipari. In Calipari's last four seasons, the Wildcats lost twice as a top-3 seed in the first round, lost in the second round as a No. 6 seed and missed the tournament altogether 2021 after posting a 9-16 record.

The win is cause for celebration in Lexington and for Pope, who returned this season to coach the program with for he played and helped lead to a national championship in 1996. In Pope's first season, the Wildcats finished sixth in a historically loaded SEC and are now one of the final 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament field.

Calipari, meanwhile, will join his former team in the Sweet 16. Calipari coached No. 10 seed Arkansas to the tournament's second weekend with a win over No. 2 seed St. John's on Saturday. But Arkansas' on the other side of the bracket and of no concern to Kentucky barring a potential meeting in the national championship game.

Defense leads to offense for Kentucky

On Sunday, Illinois was Kentucky's concern, and the Wildcats set the tone early. Kentucky scored its first bucket after a steal by Lamont Butler that led to a transition layup by Koby Brea.

Minutes later, Kentucky had opened up a 25-13 lead sparked by defense. Kentucky forced eight Illinois turnovers — all of them off steals — and converted them into 14 points during the run.

Illinois responded to close the gap to 37-32 by halftime. But the second half started much like the first.

Kentucky scored its first bucket of the half on an Otega Oweh transition layup made possible by an Andrew Carr steal. The bucket sparked an 8-0 Kentucky run that ballooned the Wildcats' lead up to 45-32.

Koby Brea fends off Illinois rally

Illinois answered with another run to cut the Kentucky lead to 60-51. But a personal run by Brea put Kentucky back in control.

Brea scored 10 consecutive Kentucky points in a four-possession stretch that included two 3-pointers and extended Kentucky's lead to 16 points at 70-54 with 9:32 remaining.

"HE HAS BEEN A FLAMETHROWER FOR KENTUCKY!" 🔥



Koby Brea is up to 21 PTS after his third triple 📈#MarchMadness @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/BADiQ1PNZ9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025

Illinois reapplied pressure and cut the Kentucky lead to 74-68 in the final two minutes. But a layup by Carr with 1:13 remaining extended the lead back to double digits, and Illinois didn't threaten again.

Up next for Kentucky is a rematch with SEC foe and No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats swept a two-game series in the regular season.

This story will be updated.