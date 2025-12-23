Massive fire erupts after apparent explosion at nursing home in Pennsylvania

(BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.) -- A massive fire has erupted at a nursing home in eastern Pennsylvania following a possible gas explosion, officials said.

The Upper Makefield Township police described it as a "mass casualty incident" at the Silver Lake Nursing Home and asked people to avoid the area in Bristol, which is about 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

It’s believed some people are trapped inside, according to an official briefed on the matter. Responders are trying to get everyone out safely and are investigating the cause of the explosion, the official said.

The scene remains active and those nearby should follow the direction of local authorities, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X.

"I've been briefed on the incident at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bucks County, and my Administration is in contact with local officials and first responders on the ground," Shapiro said.

"Please join Lori and me in praying for the Bristol community," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.