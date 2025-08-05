Maui firefighters battle brush fire in Ka'anapali

(LOS ANGELES) -- Firefighters in Maui are battling a brush fire burning above Kaanapali, Hawaii, on Monday.

The fire is near the old Sugar Cane Train warehouse, the Maui Emergency Management Agency said.

Both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Puʻukoliʻi Road and Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway have been shut down amid firefighting efforts, according to the agency.

The Maui County Fire Department said in an update on X that the fire "is slowly being contained."

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area. "Smoke continues to impact the highway, necessitating the continued road closure," the department said.

The blaze is just a couple of miles north of where the devastating Lahaina wildfires occurred nearly two years ago.

The fires, which became the fifth deadliest in U.S. history, left over 100 people dead, destroyed thousands of structures and parched the local landscape.

