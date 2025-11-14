Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing

(NEW YORK) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now the eighth largest in history ahead of Friday night's drawing where one lucky person could win an estimated $965 million.

The jackpot grew from $900 million to where it currently stands after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The jackpot was last won on June 27.

The prize has a cash value of $445.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

After four jackpot wins in the first half of this year, Friday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in this run, a game record, since it was last won in Virginia on June 27.

Even though nobody won the jackpot on Tuesday night, there were 809,030 winning tickets across all prize tiers for total nationwide winnings of more than $27.9 million, according to Mega Millions.

The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.

