The Memorial Tournament 2025 purse, payouts: How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his win at Muirfield Village?

Scottie Scheffler is at it again.

The top-ranked golfer in the world ran away with yet another tournament on Sudnay afternoon, this time at Muirfield Village. Scheffler carded a final round 70 to take a four-shot win over the field and claim the Memorial Tournament, which marked his third win of the season and third win in his last four starts.

As a result, Scheffler is taking home a $4 million check.

The Memorial Tournament is one of the Tour's signature events, most of which come with a $20 million purse. The Players Championship is the largest purse offered on Tour this season at $25 million, and Rory McIlroy took home $4.2 million for his win at the Masters — which was part of a record $21 million purse.

The PGA Championship earlier this month had a $19 million purse, which was a record for the event. Scheffler rolled to a dominant win at Quail Hollow Club to claim his third major championship. That earned him a $3.42 million check.

Scheffler is in the midst of a wild run that is only further separating him from the rest of the golf world. He dominated at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last month, and then he claimed his third major title at the PGA Championship two weeks later. Along with his T4 finish last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler has now taken home an incredible $11.847 million in his last four starts.

Here’s a look at how much Scheffler and the rest of the field at Muirfield Village earned this week.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler — $4 million2. Ben Griffin — $2.2 million3. Sepp Straka — $1.4 million4. Nick Taylor — $1 millionT5. Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy — $800,000T7. Brandt Snedeker, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth — $603,200T12. Taylor Pendrith, Harris English, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay — $415,000T16. Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im — $319,000T20. Collin Morikawa, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox — $250,667T23. Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry — $208,000T25. Max Greyserman, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Matt Kuchar, Corey Conners, Xander Schuffele — $159,000T31. Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Jacob Bridgeman — $114,85738. Hideki Matsuyama — $94,000T39. Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Bud Cauley — $82,000T44. Justin Rose, Michael Kim, Nick Dunlap, Eric Cole, Jhonattan Vegas — $62,400T49. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee — $53,000T51. Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Andrew Novak, Adam Hadwin — $49,50055. Denny McCarthy — $47,00056. Wyndham Clark — $46,00057. Austin Eckroat — $45,000