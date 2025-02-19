Miami man arrested after shooting 2 men he mistakenly believed were Palestinian

MIAMI — A Florida man has been arrested and charged for shooting 17 times at two men who he mistakenly thought were Palestinian. The victims were actually tourists from Israel, according to police.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, has been charged with two counts of second degree attempted murder, according to state records. The Miami State Attorney's Office Hate Crimes unit is reviewing the case to see if it meets that statutory requirements for a penalty enhancement.

Florida does not have a hate crime offense, but charges can be enhanced which increases the seriousness of the penalty for a crime if a defendant is convicted, according to the attorney's office.

Brafman is accused of stopping his truck in a parallel lane, directly in front of the victim's vehicle before exiting his vehicle on Saturday. As the victims drove past him, Brafman allegedly shot at the vehicle 17 times, "unprovoked," striking both victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

While in custody, Brafman allegedly said that he saw two Palestinians while driving his truck and he shot and killed both, according to a police report.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder while the second victim sustained a graze wound to the left forearm, according to the affidavit.

The victims and the defendant do not know each other, according to the affidavit.

Brafman is being held in jail without bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.