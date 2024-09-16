National

Michigan names Alex Orji as starting QB in quarterback change ahead of USC matchup

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

NFL: SEP 15 Buccaneers at Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 15: Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) drops back to pass during the Detroit Lions versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday September 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 18 Michigan is making a quarterback change, with head coach Sherrone Moore announcing Monday that junior Alex Orji will take over the starting spot. Orji will now be the Wolverines' starting quarterback for Michigan's first in-conference game of the year, a massive matchup against No. 11 USC.

Orji replaces senior Davis Warren, who was benched in last Saturday's game against Arkansas State after throwing three interceptions. The Wolverines went on to win the game 28-18, a tighter margin than expected against the Sun Belt team.

"Excited for him," Moore said of Orji, via ESPN. "I know he's chomping at the bit."

Warren, a former walk-on, initially won the starting job at the start of the season, but has had some struggles in the Wolverines' first three games. He is 48-for-72 on passing attempts, throwing for two touchdowns but six interceptions. Warren led the team to a 30-10 win over Fresno State in Week 1, but could not get a foothold against Texas in the 31-12 loss.

Orji, meanwhile, has performed well even with limited snaps. The junior threw for two touchdowns, and is three-of-six on passing attempts. He also ran for 58 yards off 10 carries, indicating a dual-threat approach that will be useful for the Michigan offense.

