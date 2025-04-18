Middle school student dies after school bus overturns on South Carolina highway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A middle school student is dead after his school bus blew a tire and overturned on a South Carolina highway, officials said.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Chester County. The bus was carrying students from Pine Ridge Middle School back from a field trip outside Charlotte, North Carolina, school officials said.

The boy who died was an eighth grader at Pine Ridge and 13 years old, according to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.

There were two adults and approximately 35 students on the bus, the school district, Lexington School District Two, said in an updated statement Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple injuries" in the crash, but that there is no confirmed number or information on the nature of the injuries at this time. The victims were transported to multiple hospitals.

The crash was reported around 1:47 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The bus was traveling southbound on I-77 when it "traveled off of the road to the right, struck a guard rail and overturned," South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Tidwell said. The bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident, he said.

Footage from the scene showed the school bus overturned, with part of the bus on top of a guardrail.

Two additional buses that were traveling back from the field trip maneuvered to avoid the accident, the school district said.

Multiple agencies, emergency responders and school personnel were on the scene, with EMS assessing all the occupants on the buses, school officials said.

"We are grateful for the support of our EMS, first responder, and law enforcement partners, both those based here locally and those up the road at the affected Interstate 77 sites," the school district said in a statement. "They worked tirelessly today to assist our Lexington Two students, families and employees."

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

"Today’s school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you."

Between the three buses, an estimated 35 students and four adults were transported for further medical evaluation, the school district said.

"We are grateful for the support of our EMS, first responder, and law enforcement partners, both those based here locally and those up the road at the affected Interstate 77 sites," the school district said in a statement. "They worked tirelessly today to assist our Lexington Two students, families and employees."

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

"Today’s school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you."

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.