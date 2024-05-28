National

Military aircraft crashes off of airfield near Albuquerque airport

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A military aircraft has crashed off of the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport, the primary international airport in New Mexico, officials said.

The only person on board, the pilot, is conscious and is being taken to a hospital, airport officials said.

"Flight operations have resumed, but check with your airline for flight status," airport officials said.

"Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wrote on social media. "Praying for the pilot."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

