'Misguided': Cattlemen's trade group raises alarm over Trump plan to import beef from Argentina

(NEW YORK) -- The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) has pushed back against President Trump's plan to increase beef imports from Argentina, calling it "misguided."
The group, which describes itself as "the national trade association representing U.S. cattle producers," said in a statement that "efforts to manipulate markets only risk damaging the livelihoods of American cattlemen and women, while doing little to impact the price consumers are paying," calling it "a misguided effort to lower the price of beef in grocery stores."
Trump told reporters on Air Force One earlier this week that buying beef from Argentina "will bring our beef prices down" while also helping Argentina economically. On Wednesday, the president posted on his Truth Social online platform that American cattle ranchers "have to get their prices down," and that they "don't understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil."
"While we recognize the importance of strong trade relationships and diverse markets, our producers are seeking clarity on how this decision will be made, what safety and inspection standards will apply, and how this policy aligns with your administration's commitment to strengthening American agriculture," the letter reads, in part. It was signed by representatives from Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas.
Last week, the president announced a $20 billion bailout for Argentina's foundering economy, prompting questions as to why the U.S. would commit billions to boost the economy of a foreign country when thousands of American farmers are suffering.
