Missing college student Riley Strain seen on surveillance video stumbling on sidewalk night he vanished

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

WKRN (Naniyah Mcclain)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Missouri student was caught on several surveillance videos before he vanished during a night out in Nashville.

Riley Strain was last seen by friends at 9:52 p.m. Friday after drinking downtown at a bar on Gay Street in the city's Broadway area, Nashville police said. Strain's friend told police that the group last saw him when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar, police said.

The 22-year-old was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers for their formal, his family said.

"He was excited 'cause he was out, and he was sending me pictures at the different bars they were going to," his mom, Michelle Whiteid, told ABC News.

Surveillance video from a business showed the 22-year-old walking alone as he stumbled down a street at 9:46 p.m. Friday. An additional angle showed Strain running and falling down.

Nashville police released video showing Strain at 9:47 p.m. Friday. In the video, Strain, wearing a two-toned shirt, crosses the street with a group and checks his phone. He then stops and changes directions for a moment before proceeding down the street behind the group.

The search for Strain is ongoing.

"He's a good kid. He was down here looking forward to a fun weekend," Strain's dad, Ryan Gilbert, told ABC News. "We want to bring him back home safe."

Strain is a senior majoring in business and interdisciplinary studies, according to the University of Missouri.

"Our thoughts are with Riley's family as the search continues," Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said in a statement Monday.

"The Delta Chi Fraternity is deeply concerned for the safety of Riley Strain, a valued member of our Missouri Chapter," the fraternity said in a statement Monday. "Our thoughts and hopes are with Riley's family and our Missouri Chapter during this challenging time."

