Missing elk hunters were killed by lightning that struck nearby tree: Official

(CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo.) -- Two elk hunters found dead last week were killed when a tree they were standing near was struck by lightning, a coroner confirmed to ABC News.

The two bodies found near the Colorado-New Mexico border last week have officially been identified as Andrew Porter, 25, and Ian Stasko, 25, Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin told ABC News.

The bodies were found Sept. 18 after a dayslong search.

While the two hunters were not directly hit by lightning, the electricity traveled down through the tree and then struck Porter and Stasko, according to Martin.

"Do not stand under a tall tree during a lightning storm," Martin advised.

The two bodies were otherwise "basically in perfect condition," Martin said.

"I couldn't believe they were that good of a condition after being in the wilderness for seven days," he said.

The two hunters were first reported missing on Sept. 13 after they failed to check in with family.

After nearly a weeklong search, the bodies were found 2 miles from the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head on Thursday morning, according to the Conejos County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head Sept. 13 to search for the hunters, finding their vehicle at the trail head, according to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office.

The hunters were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir. The Trujillo Meadows Reservoir is a 69-acre wildlife area in the Conejos Region, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Investigators found a vehicle that had camping gear and backpacks -- but not the hunters -- which concerned authorities due to heavy rain and bad weather, according to officials.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.