Missing Maine paddleboarder was murdered, suspect unknown: Police

UNION, Maine — A woman who was found dead after she went paddleboarding on a lake in Maine was murdered, officials said Monday, and police are still searching for her killer.

Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart, 48, was found dead at Crawford Pond in Union on Thursday after police were contacted to say she had gone missing, Maine State Police said.

An autopsy was then conducted, which determined her death was a homicide, police said.

While the Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide, police said they would not be releasing the cause of death.

"All possible leads" and "every investigative avenue" are being pursued to solve Stewart's killing, according to the Maine State Police.

Some of those angles include a thorough perimeter check of the area, canvassing the neighborhood for all surveillance and security camera footage that might help, an official familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

Union is located near Maine's Atlantic coast, about 30 miles from the capital of Augusta.

The investigation into the murder remains active and ongoing, police said.

"As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement. Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate to do so based on the progress of the investigation," Maine State Police said in a statement Monday.

Stewart's sister, Kim Ware, described her as the "strongest person I know" who would "give you the shirt off her back." Ware said Stewart was a marine biologist, the "world's best bartender sternman, lobersterman and boat captain" and was currently working as a contractor.

"Anyone blessed to be in her presence was in awe of her, her strength, courage, character, her energy and light. Truly an amazing woman. Now we have to rally and give her justice!" Ware said.

Sarah Vokey, Stewart's close friend, said she had an "all-encompassing smile" even though her life "was not an easy one."

"One of the hardest things I have ever written was the text that I sent to my son, 'Sunshine was murdered,'" Vokey said in a statement.

