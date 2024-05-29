MLB integrates Negro Leagues stats in historic move, Angel Hernandez retires, Craig Counsell returns

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the historic news that stats from the Negro Leagues would be integrated into the baseball all-time record book. This huge step will forever change the way that the overall story of baseball is told. Now, some of the most important players of the game who were never fully recognized for their contribution to the sport, will finally be recognized among their fellow greats. Jake Mintz is joined by National MLB Insider Russell Dorsey as they discuss the integration of these statistics into the Major League record and the history behind this move taking place.

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, baseball YouTube content creator Bailey Freeman, aka Foolish Baseball, joins Jake as they discuss the shocking retirement of one of the most famous umpires in the game, Angel Hernandez, and who will now become the next famous umpire fans will love to hate.

Jake and Bailey then talk about Craig Counsell making his first return to Milwaukee as the manager of the Chicago Cubs and why the boos he received were understandable from the crowd, plus a discussion about if an MVP award for Cleveland Guardians third basemen Jose Ramirez could be in his future this season and if the Philadelphia Phillies are now the leading candidate for the 2024 National League pennant.

(1:51) - MLB integrates Negro League stats

(20:05) - Bailey Freeman joins the show

(21:22) - Angel Hernandez retires

(32:18) - Who’s the new poster child for bad umping?

(36:55) - Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee

(45:54) - Jose Ramirez, Guardians stay hot

(54:36) - Other MLB notes

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts