MLB umpire Pat Hoberg reportedly disciplined for gambling violation

This year's wave of MLB gambling scandal has reached the umpire ranks.

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg has been disciplined for a violation of the league's gambling rules, according to The Athletic. Hoberg is reportedly appealing the decision.

MLB's statement, via The Athletic:

"During this year's Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB's sports betting policies by Umpire Pat Hoberg," MLB said in a statement issued to The Athletic. "Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB's investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded."

This article will be updated with more information.