MLS Cup Playoffs live tracker: LAFC host Houston Dynamo for chance at 2nd straight final

LAFC has two matches to go in its bid to become the first repeat MLS champions in more than a decade.

The defending champions are hosting the Houston Dynamo on Saturday in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final, with a trip to the final to face the Columbus Crew on the line. The Crew punched their ticket earlier in the day with a comeback win over FC Cincinnati.

It hasn't been the easiest season for LAFC, but they have once again caught fire when it counts. Led by MLS scoring champion Dennis Bouanga, the team has lost only once since Sept. 9. It swept the Vancouver Whitecaps in Round One, then eked out a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in the conference semifinals.

The Dynamo are entering the match on their hot streak, having lost only once in MLS play since July 12. Currently playing in their first playoffs since 2017, Houston had both Round One matches against Real Salt Lake go to a shootout, then beat Sporting KC in the next round.

LAFC enters the match as a -135 favorite at BetMGM.