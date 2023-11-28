Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Vikings score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

On paper, the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 feels like a mismatch. The Bears are just 3-8 and battling for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings, meanwhile, look resurgent with Joshua Dobbs under center.

But the game is far more intriguing when viewed through other levels. Both quarterbacks have quite a bit to play for at this point in the season. Bears starter Justin Fields is playing for his job in Chicago. Dobbs is playing for his future with free agency looming and a potential starting job waiting elsewhere in the league.

Which quarterback and team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Monday Night Football in Week 12.