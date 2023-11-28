National

Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Vikings score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

On paper, the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 feels like a mismatch. The Bears are just 3-8 and battling for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings, meanwhile, look resurgent with Joshua Dobbs under center.

But the game is far more intriguing when viewed through other levels. Both quarterbacks have quite a bit to play for at this point in the season. Bears starter Justin Fields is playing for his job in Chicago. Dobbs is playing for his future with free agency looming and a potential starting job waiting elsewhere in the league.

Which quarterback and team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Monday Night Football in Week 12.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!