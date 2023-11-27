Monday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game tonight

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 12 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears (3-8) will be looking to further shake up the league with a win against the Vikings (6-5) after their almost-win against the Lions in Week 11. The Vikings will be looking to make a comeback after their recent loss to the Broncos. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Bears vs. Vikings, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bears vs. Vikings game:

Date: Monday, Nov. 27

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

