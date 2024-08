Mother, 28, 'involuntarily' missing for two weeks, police say

NEW YORK — A 28-year-old mother has been missing for two weeks under what police in Virginia said are believed to be "involuntary" circumstances.

Mamta Kafle was last seen on July 31 in Manassas Park, Virginia, about 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C, the Manassas Park Police Department said. She hasn’t had any contact with family or friends since then, police said.

Her husband reported her missing on Aug. 5, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said.

Authorities said they believe Kafle is "involuntarily" missing, citing the length of time she's been missing.

"Investigators have conducted several follow-ups with neighbors, friends, co-workers and the husband," police said in a statement. "The investigators are also utilizing several investigative tools to help in an attempt to locate Mamta Kafle."

Kafle works as a registered nurse, according to her friend and former colleague, Sunita Basnet Thapa.

Basnet Thapa told ABC Arlington, Virginia, affiliate WJLA-TV the two bonded over both being from Nepal, and that she was a mentor to Kafle. She attended an event Tuesday in Manassas Park to raise awareness about Kafle's disappearance and press for updates.

Basnet Thapa told WJLA they have "no clue what is going on," adding that she has been waiting for news for 14 days.

The case remains active, police said. Lugo said in a statement to WJLA that Kafle was entered as missing in a law database "immediately," and detectives "immediately started investigating this case."

Kafle's friend, Nadia Navarro, who organized Tuesday's gathering, told WJLA that it is unlike the mother to leave her 11-month-old daughter.

"Even if she was desperate, even if she might have been facing something, she wouldn't have left her daughter," Navarro told WJLA. "She was very self-sacrificial that way, no matter what would have been happening."

ABC News was unable to reach Kafle's family.

Her husband spoke to a crowd gathered in support of Kafle on Monday by phone, saying that he couldn't attend because he was caring for their daughter, according to WRC-TV.

"I need to find her as soon as possible, and then using all the tools -- community, society, police," he told the crowd.

Friends are planning to hold a search for Kafle on Thursday afternoon.

Kafle is 5 feet tall, weighs 132 pounds and has black hair and dark brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue scrubs, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136 or submit an anonymous tip to Manassas/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.