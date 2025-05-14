Mother allegedly buys ammunition, tactical gear for son's planned 'mass targeted violence' at middle school: Officials

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas mother has been arrested and charged for allegedly buying ammunition and tactical gear for her son's planned "mass targeted violence" at his middle school, officials said.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on Monday and charged with aiding in commission of terrorism after she allegedly provided ammunition and tactical gear to her son, whose behavior demonstrated plans for a "mass targeted violence" aimed at Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Back in January, Pardo's son was first contacted in reference to "drawings of the local school he currently attended," the affidavit said. These drawings included a map of the school -- labeled "suicide route" -- and the name of the school written beside a rifle, the affidavit said.

The son, who was not named in the affidavit, was contacted by officials at the time and described a "fascination with past mass shooters," according to the affidavit.

In April, the son was found researching the 2019 Christchuch mosque shooting in New Zealand -- a tragedy that killed 51 people -- on a school-issued computer, the affidavit said.

He was "subsequently suspended and later in the day attempted suicide with a straight razor causing significant injuries and requiring over 100 stitches," the affidavit noted. The boy attended an alternative school until May 7, according to officials.

His grandmother, with whom he had been staying "on various occasions," contacted police on Monday after she found her grandson "hitting a live bullet with a hammer," the affidavit said.

The middle schooler told his grandmother he received the bullet from Pardo and that she had "guns and ammunition at her house," according to the affidavit.

The grandmother told officials Pardo had been taking the boy to a local surplus store and bought him magazines, a tactical black vest "capable of concealing ballistic plates," a tactical black helmet and various army clothing, the affidavit said.

On Monday, the boy told his grandmother he was "going to be famous" before being picked up by his mom and taken to school, according to officials.

The grandmother then looked through the boy's bedroom, where she found magazines loaded with live rifle ammunition and pistol magazines loaded with live ammunition, the affidavit said.

She also found an "improvised explosive device" -- a mortar-style firework wrapped in duct tape -- among the boy's belongings, the affidavit noted. The explosive device had the words "For Brenton Tarrant," referencing the shooter in the 2019 mosque attack, along with multiple "SS" symbols and "14 words" -- referencing white supremacy -- written on it, according to the affidavit.

Along with the weaponry, the grandmother found a handwritten note referring to previous mass shootings, mass shooting suspects and the number of victims in each incident, the affidavit said.

Pardo had been aware of the threats made by her son, expressed to the school her support of his "violent expressions and drawings" and said she did not feel concerned for his behavior, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit noted that Pardo was purchasing the gear and ammunition for her son in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings.

