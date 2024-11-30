MrBeast teams up with Tom Brady, Noah Lyles, Bryce Harper, Bryson DeChambeau, Cristiano Ronaldo in latest video

MrBeast, the highly popular YouTuber, released his latest video on Saturday and it's a collaboration with some of the world's top athletes taking on regular people in various competitions.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, two-time U.S. Open golf champion Bryson DeChambeau, and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo all take part.

Each contestant could take home $100,000 if they won their event. If they lost, the money would go to a charity of the athlete's choice.

The Ronaldo competition had a bigger prize to it: $1 million if his opponent won.

Here's the full event listing, which saw a few of them end up closer than you might assume.

High school quarterback Jake took on Brady in an event where the winner had to pop four balloons from various yardages away.

MrBeast's friend, Jonah, took on Lyles in a 200-meter race. Lyles later would race online streamer IShowSpeed in a 50-meter sprint.

Social media sensation Big Justice faced off with Harper in a home run derby.

Amateur golfer Aaron battled with DeChambeau on a single golf hole to see who could get a better score.

Finally, Ronaldo took on soccer fan Khalid in the $1 million target shootout.