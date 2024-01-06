Multiple Jan. 6 fugitives arrested at Florida ranch three years after Capitol attack: FBI

GROVELAND, Fla. — (GROVELAND, Fla.) -- Three Jan. 6 suspects were arrested at a ranch in Florida on Saturday, the FBI said -- including one who has been sought ever since the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and two who never showed up for trial, court records show.

The FBI's Tampa field office said three Jan. 6 fugitives -- Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III -- were taken into custody early Saturday morning, three years after the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI executed three federal arrest warrants at a ranch in Groveland, it said. No further details on their capture were available.

The arrests cap a yearslong search for one of the fugitives -- Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 21 -- who was considered armed and dangerous. The FBI was offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock -- along with Olivia Michele Pollock, 33, Hutchinson, 27, and two other defendants -- were charged by complaint in June 2021 on a slew of counts in connection with the Capitol attack and subsequently indicted by a grand jury.

The FBI released photos showing the three suspects at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in their "most wanted" posters.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that the defendants -- described as either relatives or close friends who lived near each other in Florida -- traveled together to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, some dressed in military-style tactical gear. They are accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol Police and/or Metropolitan Police Department officers in a manner that "demonstrated prior planning and coordination," prosecutors stated in court filings.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock also allegedly stole two Capitol Police riot shields during the attack, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors considered Jonathan Daniel Pollock "the most violent of the defendants in this case," according to a court filing. He fled his area of residence before he could be arrested and was wanted on federal charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; theft of government property; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court documents.

The two other fugitives were previously arrested in June 2021 -- Hutchinson was taken into custody in Georgia and Olivia Michele Pollock in Florida, court filings show. They did not qualify for pre-trial detention and had been released subject to bail conditions, court records show. During the pre-trial court proceedings they were ordered not to have any communication with Jonathan Daniel Pollock.

Both pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The two had been attending court proceedings following their initial arrest, when Olivia Michele Pollock failed to appear for a status conference in March 2023, according to online court records. Their jury trial start date was scheduled to begin on Aug. 7, 2023, though both failed to appear, according to online court records.

Olivia Michele Pollock's attorney told ABC News she has no comment on the arrest at this time.

ABC News did not immediately receive a response from Hutchinson's listed attorney to an email seeking comment.

No attorney information is listed for Jonathan Daniel Pollock.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida, on Monday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.