Multiple tornadoes reported in Mid-Atlantic, fallen tree kills 2-year-old Michigan

NEW YORK — Numerous tornadoes were reported in Maryland and northern Virginia Wednesday night, knocking downing trees and power lines.

A tornado warning was issued in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a confirmed tornado was located near Poolesville, Maryland, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the National Weather Service said while urging people to take cover.

Mid-Atlantic states are not strangers to tornadoes; they happen each year and June is one of the busiest tornado months. Most are weak, rated EF1 or EF0.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, a tornado tore through Livonia on Wednesday, knocking a tree onto a house and killing a 2-year-old boy, according to Livonia Fire and Rescue.

"The City of Livonia extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family," the fire department said.

The afternoon tornado was rated an EF1 with winds of 95 mph.

On Thursday, the storm system that brought tornadoes to Mid-Atlantic will stay active through the Mid-Atlantic and the Interstate 95 corridor.

Thursday's thunderstorms will not be as severe as Wednesday. Tornadoes are not expected, but heavy rain and flash flooding are possible from New York to North Carolina.

