Musk's PAC launches $1 million TV ad buy touting Trump's first 6 weeks in office

WASHINGTON — Billionaire Elon Musk's political action committee, America PAC, has placed its first-ever nationwide TV ad, a $1 million ad buy that touts President Donald Trump's first few weeks in office following Tuesday's joint address to Congress, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The 60-second ad will run this week in the Washington, D.C., media market and across the country, the source told ABC News.

The ad begins by attacking former President Joe Biden, showing clips of him stumbling on the stairs while boarding Air Force One. A voiceover says, "After four long years of humiliation, of failure at home and embarrassment abroad, our long national nightmare is finally over."

The ad then echoes some of what Trump highlighted in his joint address, saying the president has "delivered the lowest level of illegal immigration in history."

Musk, who spent roughly $250 million supporting Trump during the 2024 election, has been leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency's massive effort to slash federal spending by cutting government programs, laying off federal workers, selling off government buildings and attempting to close down numerous federal agencies.

Critics say Musk is carrying out his cuts without congressional authority, that his efforts are politically motivated, that DOGE is not being transparent about its work, and that it has unnecessarily accessed sensitive government data.

The America PAC ad does not mention DOGE or Musk by name, but it appears to allude to their work, saying of Trump, "He's draining the swamp, slashing billions in waste at home, while closing the spigot of American tax dollars to foreign regimes."

