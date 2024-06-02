NASCAR: Austin Cindric wins at Gateway after Ryan Blaney's car slows on the final lap

Austin Cindric scored his second Cup Series win in incredibly surprising fashion on Sunday at Gateway.

Cindric took the lead on the last lap after his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney’s car suddenly slowed as it was apparently out of gas. Blaney looked poised for an easy win after Christopher Bell’s car had an engine issue with less than 20 laps to go.

Cindric has struggled since he won the 2022 Daytona 500. He entered Sunday’s race 20th in the points standings after he finished 24th a season ago with just five top-10 finishes. He hadn’t won in 85 races since he won in his eighth Cup Series start at Daytona two seasons ago.