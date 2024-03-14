National

National Weather Service issues tornado watch for several Kansas counties

By Jolie Lash, ABC News

ABC News

By Jolie Lash, ABC News

NEW YORK — Several counties in Kansas are under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday night issued the tornado watch for Atchison, Coffey, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Miami, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte counties. The warning is in effect until 1 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The NWS has forecast thunderstorms across northeast and north central Kansas on Wednesday night, which it warns could "quickly become severe."

What the NWS described as large to very large hail balls of more than two inches in diameter could be produced by the storm.

Thunderstorms with lightning may be on the way for northeast and east central Kansas on Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!