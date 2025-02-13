NBA All-Star 2025: Full schedule, rosters, teams, and how the new tourney-style format will work

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, with this year's festivities taking place in San Francisco from Feb. 14-16. Here's a rundown of the main schedule of events, the contest participants, and the new tournament-style format for the 74th NBA All-Star Game.

All-Star schedule

Friday, Feb. 14

7 p.m. ET: All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET: Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 15

8 p.m. ET: All-Star Saturday Night | Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Rising Stars

Friday, Feb. 14: 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

The Rising Stars challenge will feature the NBA's top rookies and second-year players, as well as standouts from the G League.

The format: Twenty-eight players have been divided into four teams — to be coached by Warriors franchise favorites — and will compete in a three-game tournament, with the champion earning a spot in Sunday's All-Star Game tournament.

For Friday's semifinal games, the winners will be the first teams to reach or surpass 40 points. For the title game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 25 points.

The rosters: The NBA's assistant coaches selected 10 rookies and 11 sophomores to participate in the game. Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Dereck Lively II, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain were originally on the rosters, but will not play due to appearing in Sunday's All-Star Game (Wembanyama) or injury.

They have been replaced by Anthony Black, Toumani Camara, Brandin Podziemski, Julian Strawther, Ausar Thompson and Ryan Dunn.

Here is the full team breakdown, with Team C vs. Team T, and Team G League vs. Team M, facing off in the semis:

Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway Sr. drafted their teams today for the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars.



Each NBA legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jeremy Lin will lead the team of seven players representing the NBA G League. pic.twitter.com/wImro9Aeie — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2025

Skills Challenge

Saturday, Feb. 15: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Four two-man teams will compete in this year's skill competition, which has traditionally tested the players' dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

Here are the participants:

Team Cavs (Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley)

Team Rooks (Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr)

Team Spurs (Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama)

Team Warriors (Draymond Green, Moses Moody)

3-Point Contest

Saturday, Feb. 15: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

This year's field includes two-time reigning 3-point champion, Damian Lillard, who is also among five 2025 All-Stars competing in the shootout. Lillard will look to become the third player in the contest's history to threepeat, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

Here's the full list of participants:

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Tyler Herro, Heat

Buddy Hield, Warriors

Cam Johnson, Nets

Damian Lillard, Bucks

Norman Powell, Clippers

Slam Dunk Contest

Saturday, Feb. 15: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

G League star Mac McClung will look to defend his slam-dunk title — and become the first to threepeat in the contest — against two high-flying rookies, Matas Buzelis and Stephon Castle, and second-year guard Andre Jackson Jr..

Here's the full list of participants:

Matas Buzelis, Bulls

Stephon Castle, Spurs

Andre Jackson Jr., Bucks

Mac McClung, G League's Osceola Magic

Orlando Magic’s Mac McClung has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. He will aim for a dunk contest three-peat with the four-man field set: McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/WgOeCVwxrR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025

NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, Feb. 16: 8 p.m. ET (TNT & TruTV)

The 74th NBA All-Star Game will feature 24 of the league's brightest stars — headlined by LeBron James making his record 21st All-Star appearance — in a new tournament-style format this year.

The format: Similar to the Rising Stars challenge, the NBA All-Stars will now compete in a three-game tournament. The All-Stars have been split into three teams — through an All-Star draft conducted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. The fourth team in the tournament will be the winner of Friday's Rising Stars championship game.

For each game in Sunday's tournament, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.

As for prize money, each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000; each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000; and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000.

The rosters: The All-Star teams are comprised of the East and West starters (voted by fans, players and media members) and reserves (voted by coaches). Trae Young and Kyrie Irving were named as injury replacements for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, respectively.

Here's a breakdown of the rosters (listed in order of how each team was drafted).

Shaq’s OGs

LeBron James, Lakers

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Anthony Davis, Mavericks

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Kevin Durant, Suns

Damian Lillard, Bucks

James Harden, Clippers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

Kenny’s Young Stars

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Tyler Herro, Heat

Chuck’s Global Stars

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Trae Young, Hawks