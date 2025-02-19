National

NBA All-Star Game viewership down 13% amid latest format change, criticism

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
74th NBA All-Star Game SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 74th NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center on February 16, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Fans really weren't happy with the All-Star Game this year. The numbers now back that up.

Viewership of Sunday night’s game across TNT, TBS and TruTV were down 13% year-over-year, according to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel. Just more than 4.7 million people tuned in for the game, compared to the nearly 5.4 million that watched in 2024.

That marks the second-lowest All-Star Game viewership in the last 25 years. The previous three years are all among the lowest, and the only games with fewer than 6 million people tuning in.

The highest-rated All-Star Game during that period came in 2002, when more than 13 million people tuned in. That game featured a 31-point performance from Kobe Bryant, who was booed by Philadelphia fans, and a missed breakaway dunk from Michael Jordan.

The NBA All-Star Game tried another new format this year at the Chase Center in San Francisco. There were four teams that competed in a mini tournament, which was done in an effort to encourage competition rather than just the blowout, meaningless game we've seen in recent years.

But that didn't seem to make much of a difference. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James announced just before that game that he wasn't going to play due to ankle and foot discomfort, though he still showed up and was in street clothes. Even Draymond Green blasted the new format repeatedly during TNT's broadcast. It was, by most accounts, another failure.

While some players have suggested another new format — Kenny Smith said on the broadcast that he thinks they're going to change it back, while some players have been pushing for an international-domestic battle instead — it's clear that the league still has plenty of issues to figure out with its All-Star Game format. If that wasn't clear before, the viewership numbers prove that.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!