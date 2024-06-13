NBA Finals Game 3 Reaction: Boston Celtics take 3-0 lead, Dallas Mavericks have no answers | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine are in Dallas following the Boston Celtics' game 3 win in the NBA Finals that gave them a 3-0 series lead.

The guys kick off the show by talking about how they were dressed for the event, which led to some mockery by other members of the media when Jake and Vincent Goodwill wore the same color suit.

Eventually, we get to the basketball game. Everything looks easy for the Boston Celtics, who seem to be cruising towards a sweep. Meanwhile, everything seems very difficult for Luka Doncic and the other Dallas Mavericks.

The guys talk for a while about Luka fouling out of game 3, his penchant for complaining to the refs, his fitness and his abhorrent defense. Will being embarrassed on this stage lead Luka to change his on-court and off-court actions?

After the ad break, the guys get into the coaching news and rumors around the NBA, starting with the Pistons and Monty Williams. It would be expensive to part with Monty, but it’s apparently one option in front of new Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon.

Jake then talks about James Borrego, who appears to be the front-runner to get the job as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and should be able to get more out of their offense than J.B. Bickerstaff did.

The guys then discuss the Lakers, who are still interviewing candidates after striking out on recruiting Dan Hurley over the weekend. Is JJ Redick still the favorite to win the job? What are the other choices? And who do the Lakers even want to be after LeBron James retires?

