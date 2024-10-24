NBA way-too-early takeaways from opening games, including a concerning start for Knicks

After an offseason that felt too long, and gave most of us withdrawal symptoms, the first two days of NBA opening week are behind us.

So, here are some WAY-too-early takeaways from 30 hours of hoops, because ... well, why not?

Rough start for Knicks' new acquisitions

The New York Knicks might have some significant shooting concerns. Mikal Bridges' altered jumper is extremely discouraging and has added to the level of concern. His shooting motion is almost divided into three actions, none of which seem to play nice with one another. He lifts the ball slowly above his head, initiates the power build-up from his legs, and then almost pushes the shot toward the basket.

Bridges did have a better second half against the Celtics, but the jumper remains a major question mark moving forward, particularly as he was viewed as one the cleanest fits in the NBA. If Bridges is to become a dramatically worsened shooter this season, New York's starting five will have to lean heavily on Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns for all their spacing needs. If only they had someone like Donte DiVincenzo.

There's also the matter of New York using Towns in drop coverage which, uh, wasn't great. But that could be a Celtics thing more than a Knicks thing. Time will tell if Tom Thibodeau continues that strategy.

Hot start for the defending champs

As for the Celtics, they seemingly have decided to keep playing like the Celtics, which seems like a pretty good strategy. They did seem to make one significant adjustment, however, as they look even more aggressive in seeking the 3-ball, making 29 of those bad boys to tie the league record for most makes in a game.

It's extraordinarily difficult to view that as a bad thing when you consider their marksmanship, and the steady flow of players they keep throwing at opponents who can stretch the floor.

The NBA hasn't seen a repeat champion since 2018, but these Celtics are making quite the case to be seen as the team to break the streak of onesies.

Historical night, ugly win for Lakers

The Lakers won an ugly game against the Wolves which would have been enormously forgettable had it not been for the fact that LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history.

The father/son duo took the floor together, marking the first time we've ever seen two generations share the court at the same time. It was a sweet, and wholesome, moment that the James family will cherish forever. For fans, was it history or hype? We'll let Vincent Goodwill answer that.

Early returns on Randle's fit with Wolves

As expected, Julius Randle looks like an odd fit in Minnesota. He didn't play poorly, but that frontcourt of him, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels, is aching for some spacing that no one can really apply.

Fortunately for Randle, and the Wolves at large, there are still 81 games to get things right, and at least they got solid games out of Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid, both of whom will have to carry the offense more times than not this season. (It didn't help matters that McDaniels couldn't stay on the floor, picking up 5 fouls in 16 minutes. He remains his own worst enemy.)

How the Sixers look without Embiid, George

Tyrese Maxey showed us a glimpse of what to expect from him when Joel Embiid and Paul George are both missing games. Maxey jacked up 31 shots — making 10 — looking for his shot practically every single time down the floor.

We might have to get used to Maxey finishing games with a sore shooting arm, as Embiid might never play in back-to-backs again, and with George not exactly being a pillar of health himself.

Speaking of health ...

The NBA forgot to toggle off injuries, with Immanuel Quickley, James Wiseman, and Brandon Miller all leaving games on Wednesday. Dejounte Murray fractured his hand, which is horrible news for the Pelicans, who were already without Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy.

The league was already in a bit of bad shape, health-wise, entering the season with several key players, including Embiid, George and former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, out for the start of the season. Big yikes.

But it was good to see LaVine and Ball back on the court

Zach LaVine, who missed the end of last season after foot surgery, reminded fans of just how nasty of a scorer he can be, knocking down five triples in the first half, most off the dribble and in constant rhythm, and wooing and wowing the Pelicans crowd. The LaVine criticism was always too loud.

While on the subject of the Bulls, it looks like Lonzo Ball is moving pretty well. That doesn't mean he'll play every game this season, nor does it mean he won't have his struggles after a 1,006-day layoff, but it's at least encouraging to see him on the floor, making plays.

Breakout year for Duren in Detroit?

Pistons center Jalen Duren looks noticeably better defensively, playing with his feet instead of his hands, and making more crisp defensive rotations.

That's low key huge for Detroit this season, as the young center is already one of the best rebounders in the league, and a developing scorer. If he breaks out, that dramatically changes the trajectory of the Pistons.

Pelicans rookie shines in debut

The Pelicans, as planned, are actively looking to increase their 3-point rate, seeking out actions to generate quality looks. They didn't crack the magical number of 40 attempts that head coach Willie Green wanted them to, but given how effectively they scored around the rim against the Bulls, that was clearly a mid-game adjustment.

Encouragingly, the Pelicans did get some quality minutes out of rookie Yves Missi against Chicago, as he scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots, and looked every bit like the defensive beast he was billed at before the draft. After a full offseason of fans wondering who could handle a big role at center for them this season, they might have their answer.

Magic come out firing

The Orlando Magic are another team that's obviously trying to increase their 3-point rate, and did so by jacking up 49 long-range attempts against Miami, finding every excuse to launch, and actively seeking the shot in both transition and via half-court execution. That's three more than they attempted in any game last season.

If the Magic can somehow balance their already elite defense with top-tier, high-volume floor spacing, that's a strong recipe for leveling up in the playoffs.

Best-case scenario start for Brooklyn

The Nets, a team everyone expects to roll over and play dead this season to optimize their chances for Cooper Flagg, looked surprisingly competitive against the Atlanta Hawks. The ball moved, they competed on defense, and probably put a scare into the entire city of Brooklyn by keeping the game close.

Losing games, after competitive efforts, is unquestionably the best-case scenario for the Nets this season, as they have no player on the roster to build around. They'll draft players, but if they can enter their rebuild without relinquishing their competitive fire, that's a win.