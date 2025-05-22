Nearly $34 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes seized by federal officials

CHICAGO — Federal authorities seized nearly $34 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in their latest effort to crack down on unauthorized vaping products entering the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered nearly two million illegal e-cigarette units during inspections in Chicago this February, officials announced Thursday.

Almost all the products came from China and included brands like Snoopy Smoke and Raz.

In a new move to combat illegal imports, the FDA also sent warning letters to 24 companies that bring tobacco products into the country.

"We can and will do more to stop illegal e-cigarettes from coming into the United States," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in the press release. "These seizures keep unauthorized products away from our nation's youth."

More than 20 million e-cigarettes are sold each month in the U.S., according to CDC Foundation data. However, only 34 tobacco and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products are allowed to be sold in the U.S.

Officials said many companies tried to sneak illegal products past customs by using fake labels and incorrect values on shipping documents.

"We keep finding more shipments of vaping products that are packaged and mislabeled to avoid getting caught," according to Bret Koplow, who leads the FDA's tobacco regulation center. "But we're getting better at stopping these products before they reach U.S. stores."

The FDA said the seized products would be destroyed. This operation was part of an ongoing effort that had already stopped more than $77 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in the past year through similar raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

The agency has also issued more than 750 warning letters to companies making or selling unauthorized vaping products and over 800 warnings to stores selling them. It also filed financial penalties against 87 manufacturers and more than 175 retailers.

