Nets fire Jacque Vaughn, Thunder are built for the playoffs & other interesting NBA storylines | No Cap Room

Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Patrick Redford from Defector talk about the storylines they’re most interested to watch play out.

The guys start with a news story, the Nets have fired Jacque Vaughn as their head coach and have handed the interim position to Kevin Ollie. Dan likes some of what he’s hearing from Kevin Ollie, but there’s not a lot of hope for the Brooklyn Nets these days.

Dan asks Patrick about a team that he particularly enjoys watching, which leads to a long conversation about how deep and versatile the Oklahoma City Thunder are. With Gordon Hayward added to the mix, who is to say if the Thunder are built for the playoffs or not?

Patrick admits that the Boston Celtics look incredible and is curious to see which team ends up facing them in the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Dan points out that things aren’t exactly getting less chaotic in Milwaukee, while Patrick tries his best to defend Doc Rivers from JJ Redick.

While continuing to talk about teams they like, both guys find the Orlando Magic’s brand of toughness and defense interesting, and everyone wants to see if the Magic will ever find a guard that they want to build around.

Patrick is an admitted Sacramento Kings fan, so he talks for a while about his hopes for the team this season and explains his low expectations for them. Meanwhile, Dan talks about how much he’s looking forward to a different kind of team (the Minnesota Timberwolves) attempting to break the NBA Playoffs this year with their size.

After talking about the unrealized potential of the New Orleans Pelicans, the guys wonder if the Denver Nuggets need to be worried about their spot in the standings or if the team is good enough that it doesn’t matter.

