New hunt begins for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, over a decade after it disappeared

A new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been launched — almost 11 years after the plane disappeared in one of the aviation industry’s biggest mysteries.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke told reporters on Tuesday that Ocean Infinity, a maritime exploration firm based in Britain and Texas, has resumed its hunt for the missing plane, after its last unsuccessful search in 2018, AFP reported. The Malaysian government announced in December that it had agreed to launch a new search for MH370.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 people, including 12 crew members, vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while it was traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing. It kicked off the largest search in aviation history, but the plane has still never been found. Several pieces of marine debris, which were discovered along the coast of Africa and on several Indian Ocean islands, were confirmed in 2016 to be pieces of Flight 370.

Collected satellite data reportedly showed that the plane deviated from its planned flight path and headed toward the southern Indian Ocean, which is where researchers believe the plane crashed.

Loke did not specify when Ocean Infinity kicked off its newest search or how long the group plans to spend on the effort this time around. However, he did note that the search would be conducted on the “No find, no fee” principle, as it was during its previous investigation almost seven years ago. This means that Malaysia will only be required to pay its $70 million reward if Ocean Infinity finds the plane.

The company's deep-water support vessel, the Armada 7806, recently arrived in a newly designated search zone in the Indian Ocean. The Armada 7806, which is considered one of the most technically advanced ships of its kind, is set to deploy autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) that provide detailed scans of the ocean floor.

Ocean Infinity shut down its previous investigation in 2018, after searching for six months without finding any of the missing aircraft. The company was also involved in a search for the aircraft led by an Australian agency that started after the plane disappeared. That effort was suspended in January 2017.

Ocean Infinity's CEO, Oliver Plunkett, told reporters in March 2024 that the company was hoping to return to the search and was in contact with the Malaysian government.

“Finding MH370 and bringing some resolution for all connected with the loss of the aircraft has been a constant in our minds since we left the southern Indian Ocean in 2018,” he said. “Since then, we have focused on driving the transformation of operations at sea; innovating with technology and robotics to further advance our ocean search capabilities.”