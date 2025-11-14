New prosecutor chosen in Georgia 2020 election interference case against Trump, others

(NEW YORK) -- A new prosecutor has been selected to take over the Fulton County, Georgia, election interference case against President Donald Trump and others after District Attorney Fani Willis' disqualification.
In a statement on Friday, the director of the agency tasked with finding the replacement said he had chosen someone new: himself.
Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.
The charges, which were brought following Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed to win the state, allege that the defendants solicited state leaders throughout the country, harassed and misled a Georgia election worker, and pushed phony claims that the election was stolen, all in an effort for Trump to remain in power despite his election loss.
The selection of a new prosecutor fell to the attorneys' council after the Georgia Supreme Court in September declined to take up Willis' appeal of her removal from the case over her relationship with one of the prosecutors on the case.
Trump this week issued a sweeping pardon to all defendants in the Georgia election case and all other cases involving alleged 2020 "fake elector" plots, although the act was largely symbolic as Trump does not have the ability to pardon state charges.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.