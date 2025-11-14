New prosecutor chosen in Georgia 2020 election interference case against Trump, others

(NEW YORK) -- A new prosecutor has been selected to take over the Fulton County, Georgia, election interference case against President Donald Trump and others after District Attorney Fani Willis' disqualification.

In a statement on Friday, the director of the agency tasked with finding the replacement said he had chosen someone new: himself.

Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said he chose himself to take over the case after he was "unable" to find someone else to accept the job.

"Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment," he said in a statement. "The decision to assume responsibility for this matter was reached only after careful and deliberate consideration."

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The charges, which were brought following Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed to win the state, allege that the defendants solicited state leaders throughout the country, harassed and misled a Georgia election worker, and pushed phony claims that the election was stolen, all in an effort for Trump to remain in power despite his election loss.

The selection of a new prosecutor fell to the attorneys' council after the Georgia Supreme Court in September declined to take up Willis' appeal of her removal from the case over her relationship with one of the prosecutors on the case.

Skandalakis was facing a Nov. 14 deadline to appoint someone new or the case would face dismissal, according to an order from Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee. Skandalakis said he did not believe McAfee dismissing the case because of the missed deadline would be "the right course of action."

Skandalakis wrote in his statement that he had "not had sufficient time" to complete a review the case file, saying he received 101 boxes of documents from the DA's office in late October, and an 8-terabyte hard drive of the case file just last week. He said that by appointing himself to the case he can "complete a comprehensive review and make an informed decision regarding how best to proceed" with the case, whose future is still up the air.

"My only objective is to ensure that this case is handled properly, fairly, and with full transparency discharging my duties without fear, favor, or affection," Skandalakis said.

Trump this week issued a sweeping pardon to all defendants in the Georgia election case and all other cases involving alleged 2020 "fake elector" plots, although the act was largely symbolic as Trump does not have the ability to pardon state charges.

