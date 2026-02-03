New York attorney general launches federal immigration officer monitor project

(NEW YORK) -- Observers from the New York Attorney General's office will monitor and document federal immigration enforcement actions across the state, Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The legal observers, drawn from volunteers in the attorney general's office, will not interfere with enforcement actions, and wear easily identifiable vests as they document Immigration Customs and Enforcement activity, she said.

"We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability," James said in a statement. "My office is launching the Legal Observation Project to examine federal enforcement activity in New York and whether it remains within the bounds of the law."

The legal observers are meant to compile independent records of ICE conduct in the state that could, where potential violations occur, assist the attorney general's office in any litigation.

The attorney general also urged New York residents to submit videos and other documentation of federal immigration enforcement to her office's website.

