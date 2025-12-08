New York City ties its record for longest stretch without a homicide

(NEW YORK) -- New York City has tied its record for the longest stretch without a homicide in recorded history.
That stretch -- which ties a record set in 2015 -- was ended when a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the stairwell of a city-run apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday night.
During the first 11 months of the year, New York City saw its lowest number of shooting incidents (652) and shooting victims (812) in recorded history, according to NYPD data.
The record-tying milestone comes after the Trump administration considered sending members of the National Guard to New York City streets.
