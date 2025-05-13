NFL announces Chargers Week 1 game in Brazil will stream for free on YouTube

When NFL fans sit down to watch the Los Angeles Chargers take on their Week 1 opponent in Brazil, they won't need a special cable subscription. All they'll need is Internet access.

The contest will stream for free on YouTube. It's the first time the company will stream an NFL game. The NFL and YouTube confirmed the news Tuesday, with YouTube chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe hyping up the number of viewers the contest could draw on the website.

"Last year, people spent over 350 million hours watching official NFL content on YouTube, so it's both fitting and thrilling to continue to build our relationship with our partners at the NFL," said Mary Ellen Coe, chief business officer, YouTube. "Streaming the Friday night game to fans for free around the world will mark YouTube's first time as a live NFL broadcaster — and we'll do it in a way that only YouTube can, with an interactive viewing experience and creators right at the center of the experience."

The game can also be viewed on YouTube TV, which has been the home of the NFL Sunday Ticket since 2023.

Canada and certain other countries will not be able to watch the contest on YouTube, per the league's announcement.

As for the Chargers' opponent, that has yet to be announced. The league revealed nearly all of its international games Tuesday, but did not reveal who the Chargers will play in Brazil in Week 1. That announcement is expected Wednesday. Reports suggest it will be the Kansas City Chiefs.

This story will be updated.