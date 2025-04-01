NFL confirms CeeDee Lamb's nose wipe celebration banned due to 'gang connotations'

The NFL wants its players to show better sportsmanship during celebrations. League executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent explained why the league is cracking down on certain celebrations in 2025, including one popularized by Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

Vincent said "violent gestures" used by players has increased 133 percent and "sexual taunting" is up 52 percent. He asked players to "be responsible adults" when celebrating big moves going forward.

More Troy Vincent on sportsmanship issues: “Look, we gotta be responsible adults. We’re not trying to take away the spontaneous moments. But the shooting and the killing and the sexual acts — you’re a professional. You did that in high school and peewee ball.” https://t.co/h4hVGhbGKe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2025

The league moved to ban those celebrations in March. A new rule change prohibited players from using any violent gesture, including "a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive." Any player who violates the new policy will receive a 15-yard penalty.

One celebration that doesn't fall in the "violent gestures" or "sexual taunting" category is the "nope wipe." The gesture, made popular by Lamb, was banned by the NFL due to its "gang connotations," Vincent confirmed Tuesday.

Troy Vincent on banning the "nose swipe" celebrations:



"That has gang connotations. Disrespect." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 1, 2025

The "nose wipe" is a gang sign associated with the Bloods, per Pro Football Talk. It's used to indicate someone who is not trustworthy.

Lamb took the ban in stride, saying he already has new celebrations in mind for next season.

Since entering the league, Lamb has emerged as one of the best receivers in football. After a promising rookie season, Lamb has been selected to the Pro Bowl in four straight years. Despite being limited by injuries, Lamb still caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games in 2024.