NFL Draft primer: Chiefs can bolster 3-peat push by addressing these areas

2023 record: 11-6, won Super Bowl LVIII

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 322nd round: No. 643rd round: No. 954th round: No. 1315th round: No. 159 (from Cowboys)5th round: No. 173 (compensatory)7th round: No. 221

Top needs

Wide receiverOffensive tackleDefensive lineCornerback

While Kansas City gave superstar DT Chris Jones a big extension and added WR Marquise Brown in free agency, this is still a team with a surprising amount of needs considering it just won its second straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs could still use a reliable offensive tackle, more depth on the defensive line and, of course, they need a replacement for star CB L'Jarius Sneed, who was traded to the Titans.

Best first-round fits

Patrick Paul, OT, HoustonAdonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Best Day 2 fits

T'Vondre Sweat, DL, TexasTez Walker, WR, North Carolina

How they did last draft

We were right to love the Rashee Rice pick in the second round, and that was a big reason we gave Kansas City an A grade at the time. Rice panned out as the team's top receiving weapon after Travis Kelce, but outside of that this class wasn't much to write home about. First-round DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah didn't stand out, and although third-rounder Wanya Morris filled in decently at left tackle for a few games late in the season, he doesn't appear to be a long-term answer at that spot.

Dream fantasy draft pick

The fit of Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is so perfect that it'll never happen. Mitchell is a tall, vertical "X" receiver who has some strong release work against press coverage and wins in tight coverage down the field. He's on the George Pickens spectrum of talent and mercurial nature. That is the exact player the Chiefs need to complete their receivers room of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown and a personality this coaching staff can handle. He would be fourth in line for targets on this team as a rookie but could develop further down the line with Brown on a mere one-year deal and Travis Kelce getting older. — Matt Harmon