NFL inactives tracker, divisional round: Marlon Humphrey out, Mark Andrews iffy for Ravens-Texans

It's almost time for the divisional round of NFL playoffs, and the inactives list for the Baltimore Ravens is still uncertain.

Star tight end Mark Andrews is questionable to play in Saturday's matchup with the Houston Texans but he seems to be trending up. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, on the other hand, didn't practice at all this week. He's been ruled out with a calf injury.

Andrews, 28, sustained a major ankle injury on Nov. 16 and practiced this week for the first time since. With Andrews as a practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, Ravens head John Harbaugh described his status as "still up in the air." He would need to be activated off injured reserve by Friday to be eligible to play.

For the three-time Pro Bowler, it's all about whether he feels he can contribute.

"Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go," Andrews said Wednesday. "If I feel like I'm close but not there, I'm going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend."

Baltimore has still managed in the passing game during the six games Andrews has been sidelined. Backup tight end Isaiah Likely notched 21 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns during that span. He is good to go for Saturday.

Over in Houston, a mostly clean injury report is highlighted by the return of multiple defenders. Defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. both missed practice Wednesday with ankle injuries. Contributing 12.5 and seven sacks respectively this season, they're both slated to play this weekend.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes is the only defender who won't go Saturday for the Texans. He missed the entire week of practice with an ankle injury.

No. 4 Houston Texans vs. No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC, ESPN+

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Mark Andrews (ankle): questionable

WR Devin Duvernay (back): questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): OUT

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

FB Andrew Beck (back): questionable

DE Jerry Hughes (ankle): OUT

OT George Fant (illness): questionable

No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

OLB Kingsley Enagbare (knee): OUT

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle)

RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck): questionable

LB Isaiah McDuffie (neck): questionable

P Daniel Whelan (illness): questionable

Whelan is sick but he is expected to play, head coach Matt LaFleur said.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DL Clelin Ferrell (knee): OUT

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendonitis) - questionable

Odum should be activated from the injured reserve list ahead of Saturday's game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 3 (3) Detroit Lions

Ford Field | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock

Here are Thursday's practice statuses:

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

OLB Shaquil Barrett (ankle): DNP

OLD Yaya Diaby (shoulder): limited

RB Chase Edmonds (toe): DNP

WR Chris Godwin (knee): limited

DETROIT LIONS

TE Sam LaPorta (knee): limited

WR Kalif Raymond (knee): DNP