NFL Playoffs: Cowboys can claim NFC East with win next week as Ravens, 49ers take No. 1 seeds

The playoff field is starting to take shape.

A number of teams clinched or improved their postseason positions through the early wave of games on Sunday afternoon. Though a few divisions will go down to the wire next weekend, here’s where things stand with the NFL’s playoff picture:

Cowboys control their own destiny in the NFC East

Thanks to a late-season collapse by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys now control their fate in the NFC East.

The Cowboys, who narrowly beat the Detroit Lions in a controversial finish on Saturday night, just have to beat the Washington Commanders next weekend to claim the division title — something that didn't seem possible after the Eagles' 10-1 start to the season. If Dallas can pull it off, it'll host a playoff game. It will also mark the 18th season that the division hasn't had a repeat champion, which is the longest such streak in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

The Eagles can still claim the division, but only with a win over the New York Giants and a Cowboys loss. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 45-10 in Dallas earlier this season, though they’ve lost their last two road games.

49ers steal No. 1 seed in NFC from Eagles

The Eagles blew a 15-point lead on Sunday afternoon and fell to the Arizona Cardinals in Philadelphia, which marked their fourth loss in their last five games. They've gone just 1-4 in December.

The 49ers took full advantage. Brock Purdy threw a pair of touchdowns to lead them past the Commanders 27-10 in their game on Sunday afternoon. That brought the 49ers to 12-4 on the season and officially gave them the top-seed in the NFC — which means they’ll get a first-round bye and home field advantage through the playoffs.

Outside of a rough loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Purdy and the 49ers have been on a tear since their bye week. They’ve won seven of their last eight games to clinch the NFC West for a second straight year.

The 49ers will close out their season against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Ravens clinch No. 1 seed in AFC

The Ravens were already in the playoffs before Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Now, though, they’ve claimed everything else.

The Ravens rolled past the Miami Dolphins for a dominant 56-19 win on Sunday afternoon, which may have locked up the MVP award for Lamar Jackson. The win gave the Ravens the AFC North divisional title, something they haven't won since 2019. It also officially gave them the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they'll get a first-round bye in the playoffs. It's just the second time in team history that the Ravens have earned the top-seed in the AFC.

Dolphins-Bills to battle for AFC East title

Because the Dolphins lost, they'll now take on the Bills next week with the AFC East title on the line.

If the Dolphins win, they’ll claim the division for the first time since the 2008 season. Otherwise, the Bills will win the title for a fourth consecutive year and claim a fifth-straight time. The Bills held on to beat the New England Patriots 27-21 on Sunday afternoon to pick up their fourth-straight win.

The Bills have not yet clinched a playoff spot. They can do so on Sunday still if both the Steelers and the Bengals lose in the late slate of games. Otherwise, they'll need a win next week in South Florida to make it to the postseason.