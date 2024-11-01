NFL reportedly investigating Nick Bosa after 49ers DE crashes postgame interview with MAGA hat

Nick Bosa will face some predictable repercussions for his MAGA hat stunt.

Following the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the star defensive end crashed a postgame interview with quarterback Brock Purdy and pointed to a white and gold MAGA hat on his head. It wasn't hard to interpret the message.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa crashed NBC’s postgame interview with Brock Purdy to flash his Donald Trump “MAGA” hat.



However, Bosa declined to elaborate much on his statement when speaking with reporters, only saying "I'm not going to talk too much about it, but I think it's an important time."

Five days later, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports and Mark Maske of the Washington Post both reported the NFL is reviewing Bosa's appearance for potential discipline. A suspension isn't on the table, but he will be facing a fine with no decision to come until later next week (read: after all votes are cast in the 2024 presidential election).

Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 the NFL rulebook specifically prohibits players from wearing gear with any sort of political of political message:

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns."

You would imagine a MAGA hat meets that definition.

Bosa has been among the most visible supporters of former president Donald Trump in the NFL's ranks for years, and likely won't be sweating the fine too much. He is currently playing on a five-year, $170 million contract.

A four-time Pro Bowler in five seasons since being taken second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa has recorded 28 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception through eight games this season.