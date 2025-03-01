NFL scouting combine: Isaiah Bond fails to back up prediction of topping Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record

Isaiah Bond failed to beat Xavier Worthy's NFL scouting combine record 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds on Saturday.

The Texas wide receiver posted 40 times of 4.41 and 4.40 in his attempt to take the title of fastest man.

Meanwhile, Matthew Golden, Bond's teammate at Texas, posted the fastest time among wide receivers with a 4.30.

Bond told reporters on Friday that he would beat Worthy's mark, which the Kansas City Chiefs draft pick set last year. The Texas wide receiver predicted a time of 4.2 or, if he was "feeling great," a 4.1.

<em>"I've been running my whole life," Bond said. "I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show."</em>

As a junior in high school, Bond won state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter. He transferred to Texas from Alabama last offseason, but never overlapped with Worthy. He did, however, replace Worthy as the Longhorns' deep threat, and he finished third on the team with 540 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

Worthy broke John Ross III's 2017 record time of 4.22 and helped himself move into the 2024 first round before being selected by the then-defending Super Bowl champions.

Fastest NFL combine 40-yard dash times

1. Xavier Worthy, 2024: 4.21 seconds (drafted 28th overall, Kansas City Chiefs)2. John Ross III, 2017: 4.22 seconds (drafted eighth overall, Cincinnati Bengals)3. Kalon Barnes, 2022: 4.23 seconds (drafted in seventh round, Carolina Panthers)T-4. Chris Johnson, 2008: 4.24 seconds (drafted 24th overall, Tennessee Titans)T-4. Rondel Menendez, 1999: 4.24 seconds (drafted in seventh round, Atlanta Falcons)