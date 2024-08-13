NFL training camp notepad: Patriots' patience with Drake Maye will be key

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the New England Patriots.

About the QB

Relax on the Drake Maye anxiety and let him have a normal training camp of learning. Nothing has changed in terms of what the organization thinks of him, other than his starting horizon being fluid as he learns the offense. The staff sees him making gains. Every rookie quarterback is not the same, and nobody cares how much command Mac Jones had when he started as a rookie. Look how much that mattered by the end of his arc in New England.

Rookie to watch

The whole class is vital for a team that needs as much young talent as possible right now. But second-round wideout Ja’Lynn Polk could be the No. 1 option in this offense immediately and get a ton of targets this season. He played limited snaps in the preseason opener, but caught all three of his targets for a modest 14 yards. Expect that to grow.

Keeping my eye on

I’m curious to see what happens with wideout Kayshon Boutte, who had six targets against the Panthers and high-pointed an impressive 28-yard reception. A sixth-round pick in 2023, there was a time when Boutte had some hefty NFL expectations while at LSU before seeing his draft stock tank. It feels like it’s an open competition among the WRs and he’s certainly got attention in the first exhibition.

Fantasy thought

Given where this team is at with the young receivers and learning curve with Drake Maye, I would not be surprised to see Jacoby Brissett start the vast majority of the season at QB. Across the board on offense, I’m not sure there are many fantasy options on the Patriots that will have a sizable impact in 2024. If you’re in a dynasty league, Ja’Lynn Polk has immense optimism in the building.

What I saw that was interesting

Drafting two rookie QBs in one class is risky — especially when the latter pick like Joe Milton III has the kind of raw tools that draw highlights and social media hype. The Patriots invited a running comparison between their rookie quarterbacks, and young 20-somethings live on social media. Drake Maye and Milton are both seeing what’s being debated between them publicly. I don’t think it’s a positive.

Wild card

Among the dozen NFL teams I’ve seen the past few weeks, Jerod Mayo is the first head coach I’ve chosen for this slot. Here's why: He may have as much as any coach out there to navigate in 2024. There are roster unknowns everywhere and a major looming QB decision. It’s a steep climb on top of replacing Bill Belichick.