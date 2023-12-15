National

The NFL's first all-Black on-field and replay crew will officiate Thursday's game between Chargers and Raiders

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Referee Ron Torbert (62) works during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Steve Luciano/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

When Ron Torbert and his crew take the field Thursday night, they'll be making NFL history.

For the first time ever, an all-Black on-field and replay crew will officiate an NFL game, the league announced Thursday. In the same tweet, the NFL said it will also be the first game in which three women — one on field and two in the replay booth — will be on the same crew. Maia Chaka will be the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official, and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Torbert's crew will officiate the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game at Allegiant Stadium.

This comes three years after the first all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game. On Nov. 23, 2020, referee Jerome Boger and his crew became the first all-Black crew when they officiated the Monday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The crew was composed of Barry Anderson (umpire), Anthony Jeffries (side judge), Carl Johnson (line judge), Julian Mapp (down judge), Dale Shaw (field judge), and Greg Steed (back judge).

"This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of Football Operations, said in a statement at the time.

When Booger was promoted in 2006, he became the third Black referee in NFL history.

In 1988, Johnny Grier made history as the NFL's first Black referee. His first year in the league, 1981, he officiated the first Super Bowl won by a Black quarterback — Doug Williams.

"I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game," Boger said in a statement at the time. "The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to."

Both the Raiders and Chargers are 5-8 and their razor-thin playoff chances hinge on a win.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!