The NFL's first all-Black on-field and replay crew will officiate Thursday's game between Chargers and Raiders

When Ron Torbert and his crew take the field Thursday night, they'll be making NFL history.

For the first time ever, an all-Black on-field and replay crew will officiate an NFL game, the league announced Thursday. In the same tweet, the NFL said it will also be the first game in which three women — one on field and two in the replay booth — will be on the same crew. Maia Chaka will be the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official, and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Torbert's crew will officiate the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game at Allegiant Stadium.

In an @NFL first, an all-Black on-field and replay crew will officiate tonight’s game. It also will be the first time that three women will be on the same crew, with one on the field and two in the replay booth. pic.twitter.com/gy1XY5hDeF — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 14, 2023

This comes three years after the first all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game. On Nov. 23, 2020, referee Jerome Boger and his crew became the first all-Black crew when they officiated the Monday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The crew was composed of Barry Anderson (umpire), Anthony Jeffries (side judge), Carl Johnson (line judge), Julian Mapp (down judge), Dale Shaw (field judge), and Greg Steed (back judge).

"This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of Football Operations, said in a statement at the time.

When Booger was promoted in 2006, he became the third Black referee in NFL history.

In 1988, Johnny Grier made history as the NFL's first Black referee. His first year in the league, 1981, he officiated the first Super Bowl won by a Black quarterback — Doug Williams.

"I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game," Boger said in a statement at the time. "The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to."

Both the Raiders and Chargers are 5-8 and their razor-thin playoff chances hinge on a win.