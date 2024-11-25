Nick Muse waived by Vikings on his birthday, just as brother Tanner was 3 years ago

In the view of Nick Muse, there is no bad NFL history. There is only NFL history, which Muse and his older brother Tanner have now made.

Nick Muse, a tight end, was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, which also happened to be his birthday. What makes that significant, and not just an unfortunate coincidence, is that Tanner Muse, a linebacker, was also waived on his birthday three years ago by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Look at that! You know what they call that? They call that NFL history," Nick said in a video posted on social media. "How many times has two brothers both get cut on their birthdays?"

"That's pretty sick to me," he continued. "I mean, it's the wrong side of NFL history but, hey, you win some, you lose some. Appreciate the birthday messages."

Kudos to Muse for being able to make light of the situation when it has to sting to be cut by the Vikings just two days after the team activated him from injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window under NFL rules.

Muse, 26, was in his third season with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He appeared in three games with Minnesota this year. For his career, he played in 15 games, notching one reception for 22 yards.

Tanner was not only infamously waived on his birthday, but the move occurred after the Raiders wished him a Happy Birthday on social media. (Unfortunately, it appears that the Vikings did the same thing.)

He was cut during the 2021 preseason after missing his entire rookie campaign due to injury. Tanner has played four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargerss and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars waived him on Nov. 5.