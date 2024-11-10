No. 9 BYU stuns Utah 22-21 on go-ahead field goal with three seconds to go

BYU is still undefeated. Somehow.

The No. 9 Cougars took advantage of a fourth-down holding penalty to stun Utah 22-21 late Saturday night. The Utes led for the entirety of the second half and seemed to have the game wrapped up when QB Jake Retzlaff threw three incompletions and was sacked just in front of his goal line with 90 seconds to go.

But before Retzlaff went down in the pocket, Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn was flagged for a hold on the play. The 10-yard penalty gave BYU an automatic first down.

Two plays later, Retzlaff found Chase Roberts for a 30-yard gain to midfield with 1:13 to go. Seven plays after that, Will Ferrin kicked a go-ahead 44-yard field goal with three seconds to go.

BYU'S FG is good! They'll escape pic.twitter.com/aHb3Hb1tPY — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 10, 2024

The improbable comeback came after the BYU offense was out of sync all night.